Tharoor suffers injuries while performing rituals at Kerala temple

Monday suffered injuries when the of a weighing scale came off and hit his while performing 'thulabharam' ritual at a temple here.

According to party sources, Tharoor, who is aiming for a hat-trick from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, sustained injuries on his head,

The 63-year old also suffered a minor leg injury in the incident which occurred at a Devi temple here.

'Thulabharam' is a Hindu ritual in which a person is weighed against a commodity such as flowers, grains, fruits and similar articles in temples and the equal value or quantity is offered as donation.

Monday being the Malayalam new year day ('Vishu'), Tharoor performed the ritual by offering sugar equal to his weight in the morning before embarking on his poll campaign.

He was accompanied by his family members and party leaders and workers including MLA, V S Sivakumar.

While he was sitting on one of the pans of the weighing scale, the came off and fell on his head, the party sources added.

He was taken to hospital for detailed examination, the sources said.

Television channels showed the former union getting into a car with a and waving to onlookers wearing a blood-stained kurta.