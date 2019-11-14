Tharoor welcomes SC decision to refer Sabarimala issue to larger bench

-
ALSO READ
Tharoor asks if Centre is drafting any legislation to overturn Supreme Court's Sabarimala judgment
Shashi Tharoor seeks court's permission to travel abroad
Delhi court allows Tharoor to travel abroad
Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad
Tharoor gets court nod to travel abroad
-
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to refer the "vexed" Sabarimala issue to a larger bench and said issues involved have implications for the practice of all faiths.
The Supreme Court said a seven-judge bench will re-examine various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.
"I welcome the SC's decision to refer the vexed #Sabarimala issue to a larger benchThe issues involved have implications for the practice of all faiths," said Tharoor, who is an MP from Thiruvananthapuram.
While the five-judge bench unanimously agreed to refer the religious issues to a larger bench, it gave a 3:2 split decision on petitions seeking a review of the apex court's September 2018 decision allowing women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU