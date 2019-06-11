BIGO LIVE unveils new education channel

-
Singapore-based BIGO LIVE Tuesday said it has launched a new 'Education Channel' to enable users to leverage its live streaming platform for imparting training and education.
"The platform plans to leverage the potential of live streaming and BIGO LIVE existing technological infrastructure to create a unique teaching pedagogy accessible to all. The channel has already initiated English and soft skill training classes through live streaming and aims to expand in other subjects gradually," a statement said.
BIGO LIVE has already hired over 70 teachers under English program and aims to raise the count to around 200 by the end of the month, it added.
The company is also planning to add more soft-skills training classes around personality development, interview skills and others in the near future through its platform.
"The key to this endeavour is its two-way live engagement and instant feedback natural synergy. We at BIGO LIVE believe in growing an ecosystem and bridging the gap between users from different backgrounds by paving opportunities in the field of education or entertainment empowering them to lead happy lives," BIGO LIVE Deputy Country Manager Nagesh Banga said.
