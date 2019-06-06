The 11th Edition of the GRIHA Summit Will be Co-hosted by UNSW Sydney & GRIHA Council

-
/ -- Professor Ian Jacobs, UNSW President and Vice-Chancellor and Dr. Ajay Mathur, DG, TERI & President, GRIHA Council, jointly announced the 11th edition of the GRIHA Summit will be co-hosted by UNSW & GRIHA Council in December, 2019 at New Delhi, India inthe presence of Her Excellency Ms Harindher Sidhu, High Commissioner of Australia to India.
The 11th edition of India's Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment Council's annual flagship event will, for the second year in a row, be co-hosted with UNSW Sydney in December 2019.
The GRIHA Summit brings together experts and consumers to discuss and deliberate on furthering the sustainable habitat agenda in India. It has been recognized as an effective platform for evaluating the environmental performance of a building, holistically over its entire lifecycle, seeking to minimise resource consumption, waste generation and overall ecological/environmental impact of buildings and habitats.
Speaking on the announcement, Professor Ian Jacobs, UNSW President and Vice-Chancellor, said, "I am delighted that UNSW will further strengthen its partnership with The Energy and Resources Institute through collaboration on the GRIHA Summit. As the first university in the Summit's history to co-host the Summit last year, we feel honoured to be invited back to partner with TERI on this important gathering and I thank Dr Mathur for the opportunity."
Professor Jacobs said that with the summit attracting global leaders on sustainable habitats, experts from industry, government, academia, finance and policy, and the thousands of delegates from overseas, it can be the catalyst to taking real strides in helping our environment.
"UNSW's involvement with the GRIHA summit is part of our broader strategy to have a positive global impact through greater collaboration. We look forward to expanding ties with our partners in India even further through opportunities such as this as well as through education and research in the long-term."
Sharing his thoughts on the newly forged partnership, Dr. Ajay Mathur, President, GRIHA Council and Director General, TERI, said, "I am delighted to welcome the UNSW team once again to co-create the 11th GRIHA Summit with the GRIHA Council. The Summit platform would be leveraged to showcase collaborative research and development between TERI and UNSW in the built-environment across various thematic areas. This would also provide a step change in the strategic economic partnership between Australia and India, both at the government and business levels."
Over the years, the GRIHA Summit has drawn the interest of government, industry, building practitioners, developers, academia and other relevant stakeholders, who either partner with the GRIHA Council or participate in it. The Summit witnesses the launch of new initiatives by the GRIHA Council in response to the emerging needs of the building industry and government focus.
In the past, the GRIHA Summit has offered various technical sessions on sustainable building policies, tools and techniques and exhibitions showcasing sustainable building materials, construction practices and technologies.
The 11th GRIHA Summit is poised to mark the contribution of the GRIHA Council towards advancing the Sustainable Development agenda globally.
About GRIHA Council
Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) Council is an independent, not-for-profit society jointly setup by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India to promote and administer green buildings in India. GRIHA has been acknowledged as a tool to evaluate reduction in emission intensity through habitats, as part of mitigation strategy for combating climate change in INDIA's 'Nationally Determined Contributions' (NDCs) submitted to UNFCCC.
