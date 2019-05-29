IRCTC user complains of vulgar ads, railway says 'clear your browsing history'

An Indian railways passengers support handle Wednesday asked a user to delete his internet search history, responding to his complaint that "vulgar and obscene" advertisements popped up on IRCTC's ticket booking app.

The Indian Railways Seva handle (@RailwaySeva), which was set up in December 2017 for passenger support, also educated the complainant that depend on personal browsing history of a user.

"Obscene and vulgar ads are very frequently appearing on the IRCTC ticket booking app. This is very embarrassing and irritating," the complainant wrote.

The user also tagged official handles of the Railways Minister, IRCTC and Piyush Goyal's office in the tweet made at 4.15 pm.

Responding to the complaint, the Indian Railways Seva tweeted, "Irctc uses Googles ad serving tool ADX for serving ads.These ads uses cookies to target the user. Based on user history and browsing behaviour ads are shown. Please clean and delete all browser cookies and history to avoid such ads."



Cyber expert said largely depend on a user's ad preferences and the kind of content browsed through a

"And the users themselves give the permission to show such ads when they agree to their terms and conditions while subscribing to its services. Although it is not 100 per cent, because in some cases also puts forth some ads on its own online," Jain told

By 9.21 pm, the Indian Railways Seva's tweet was liked by over 7,800 users and retweeted nearly 3,700 times.

The handle generally provides support to users on queries related to timings, PNR issues or concerns with cleanliness or on trains.

On its support website, states that ads should respect user preferences and comply with legal regulations, so it does not allow certain kinds of adult content in ads and destinations.

"Some kinds of adult-oriented ads and destinations are allowed if they comply with the policies below and don't target minors, but they will only show in limited scenarios based on user search queries, user age, and local laws where the ad is being served," it says.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)