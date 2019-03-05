'The End of the F***ing World' season two starts production

has announced that the second season of the British dark comedy series, "The End of the F***ing World", has started shooting.

The series, an adaptation of Charles Forsman's comic series of the same name, is a co-production between the and British TV broadcaster Channel 4.

"'The End of the Fucking World' Season 2 is officially in production! #TEOTFW" read a post from Netflix's See What's Next Twitter handle.

The first season of the show followed two teen outsiders James (Alex Lawther), a budding psychopath, and Alyssa (Jessica Barden), his rebellious classmate. Together, they embark on a road trip which descends into a dark comic chaos.

Barden also confirmed the as she shared a photo of the shooting script, penned by Charlie Covell, on

"Merry See you soon @teotfw" she wrote in the caption while tagging the official account of the show.

The series is executive produced by Covell, Murray Ferguson, Ed Macdonald, Andy Baker, Dominic Buchanan, and

and Channel 4 had renewed the show for a second season in August last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)