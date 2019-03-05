Pak Navy claims it thwarted Indian submarine from entering its waters

The Tuesday claimed it had thwarted an attempt by an Indian submarine to enter the country's

The report comes after tensions flared up between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) killed 40 personnel in Kashmir's district on February 14.

also shared a footage with the media, which it said was "actual". The image showed that footage was made at 2035 hours on March 4.

"The used its specialised skills to ward off the submarine, successfully keeping it from entering Pakistani waters," a said in a statement.

The Indian submarine was not deliberately targeted by the Pakistan to give peace a chance, the said.

"The Indian submarine was not targeted keeping in view Pakistan's policy of peace," the said, adding that must learn from this incident and "move towards peace".

"The Pakistan Navy is always ready to guard its and is capable of responding to any kind of aggression with full force," the navy said.

The naval forces claimed it was the second attempt since November 2016 that naval forces have caught the trying to enter the country's

Earlier in 2016, the Pakistan Navy successfully repelled an Indian submarine from entering the country's territorial waters, the report said.

After the attack, the carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting what it said was a JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

The next day, retaliated and downed a and captured its Wing who was handed over to on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)