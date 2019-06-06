Theft accused dies in custody of Hujurpur Police

-
ALSO READ
Ishrat Jahan case accused cop promoted
Ishrat case: Order on Vanzara, Amin discharge pleas likely on May 2
C'garh: Case against 2 IPS officers for illegal phone tapping
Ishrat case: CBI says it has no say in grant of sanction to prosecute police officials
Vanzara's plea in Ishrat case: Order likely on April 29
-
A man accused in a theft case has allegedly died in the custody of Hujurpur Police, officials said Thursday.
The Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) has been asked to probe the incident, they added.
"Almost 15 days ago, theft was reported in the house of one Keshri Singh in Dhurkhi village (under Hujurpur Police Station). Ashok Soni, 27, the servant, was taken into custody by the police for questioning. On Wednesday, Ashok fell ill. He was taken to a community health centre and subsequently to the district hospital, where he died," said Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.
Grover said a panel of three doctors conducted the post-mortem, which was entirely videographed.
"As per the initial post-mortem report, there are no injury marks on the body of the deceased. Hence, prima facie, this seems to be a case of natural death," the SP said.
He said SHO of Hujurpur Police Station Pramod Kumar Singh and another policeman have been sent to police lines.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU