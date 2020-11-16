No plans to reimpose lockdown in Delhi as third wave has peaked: Jain

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of has peaked out in the city.

Talking to reporters, he said the virus cannot be contained through lockdown and that people should protect themselves by wearing face masks.

has witnessed a spurt in cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 104 deaths, the highest in over five months, were recorded in the city.

Asked whether lockdown would be reimposed in Delhi, Jain said, "No chance."



"I can tell you that the peak of the third wave is gone," he said.

Jain's remarks come a day after the Centre announced a slew of steps including making available 300 additional ICU beds, doubling the number of daily RTPCR tests and a house-to-house survey in the national capital to check the spiralling numbers of cases in

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said some of the hospitals under the municipal corporations of Delhi will be converted into dedicated COVID hospitals.

The National Centre for Disease Control, in a report drafted recently, had warned that Delhi needed to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh COVID-19 cases per day, taking into account the winter-related respiratory problems, a large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

