Thomas Chandy, 3 others fined Rs 25 lakh for wasting Kerala HC's time

The High Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on former Thomas and three others for withdrawing their challenging a vigilance court's proceedings against them in a land grab case.

Justice B Sudheendra observed that withdrawing the petitions at the last stage of the case set a bad precedent and loss of precious judicial time.

The withdrawal were filed after completion of the hearing in the case and when the matter was ready for pronouncement of judgement.

Chandy's son was also among the four who were fined for withdrawal of against the proceedings by a vigilance court in Kottayam.

Initiating proceedings against and others, the vigilance court had directed the state to investigate a case registered against them for building a road to a resort in Alappuzha after reclaiming land from a backwater lake.

and others moved the high court seeking quashing of the case against them.

Chandy quit as the state transport in 2017. His resigned after the high court rapped him for staying on as even after a probe report named him for alleged irregularities at his lakeside resort.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)