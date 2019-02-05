2 low intensity quakes hit HP's Chamba, Mandi districts

Two low intensity quakes shook Himachal Pradesh's and districts on Tuesday.

There was no immediate report of any damage.

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on Richter scale was recorded in at 3.51 pm, said

Exactly three hours and 40 minutes later, tremors measuring 3.8 on Richter scale were felt in Mandi, located about 120 kms away from Chamba, he added.

The epicentre of the quake in district was at a depth of 5 kilometre whereas the epicentre of the quake in district was at a depth of 15 kilometre, he added.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including Chamba, fall in high seismic sensitive zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)