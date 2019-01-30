Those who made country tremble are now making rounds of courts : PM

In an apparent dig at the Gandhi-Nehru family, Wednesday said those who made the country tremble and turned it into a jail are now making rounds of courts.

Speaking at a youth conclave here, he said no one had thought that a 'chaiwalla' would challenge them.

"You are aware that they are out on bail, right? Those from their 'darbaars' (their courtiers) are making rounds of courts. I am confident, I have the blessings of the 125 crore people, no matter how many rounds of courts (they make), one day they would have to go. Those who have looted the country will have to return it," he said.

Virtually launching a campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, said his government brought about a "change" replacing "disappointment with hope".

"You have seen four generations, whose name would make the country tremble. Such was their power they turned the country into a jail. No one had thought a 'chaiwalla' would challenge them," he said.

"Terrorists attacked on 26/11. What happened after that? During our government's tenure, Uri (terror) attack took place. What happened after it? This (contrasting reactions) is the change," said.

He credited voters for ensuring that this "change" came about in 2014.

"Your vote is the reason behind this change. It kept me busy for five years. Your one vote inspires me to do something for the country and as the time passed the hope replaced disappointment," he added.

Hitting out at the previous governments, Modi said the 10-year rule of the Congress-led coalition was marred by corruption, which had eaten into the system like "termites" and listed cases such as alleged coal scam and 2G spectrum.

"And you know up to where the 'G' goes," he said, attacking the Gandhis in a veiled manner.

When the NDA government came to power, Indian economy was at the 10th position in the world, now it is ranked 6th, the said.

"That day is not far when our economy will be ranked fifth," he added.

Culprits in rape cases are now hanged quickly after a speedy trial, he asserted.

He said his government is countering the Opposition's "negativity" with "positivity".

