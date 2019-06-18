VBA demands Maha polls through ballot papers

Alleging that are being manipulated, the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA) Tuesday demanded that upcoming assembly elections in be held through ballot papers.

leader A R Anjaria said the electronic voting machines are not reliable, and that even the counties like the USA have discontinued their use.

"We are witnessing widespread protests across the country against faulty which can be manipulated. Even technologically advanced countries like the USA and which invented have started using ballot papers for voting. Only a few parties like the BJP and the are silent on EVMs," he said.

The VBA, headed by Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar, was formed ahead of the recently-held Lok Sabha elections. It also comprises AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi. The front contested all 48 Lok Sabha seats in AIMIM candidate Imtiyaz Jaleel won his maiden victory in the polls.

Anjaria said the would hit streets if poll authorities failed to accept their demand.

"Voting through ballot papers maintains secrecy of votes and is a scientific method," he told reporters.

goes to polls in September-October this year.

VBA's said a delegation had submitted a memorandum to poll officials in Maharashtra.

"We apprised officers about how a mismatch between the vote count through EVMs and VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) slips is reported across the country," he said.

Last week, the EVM Virodhi Rashtriya Jan Andolan had called upon and the people to boycott the forthcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra, and if the fails to conduct them through ballot papers.

