Thousands of passengers were left stranded on Tuesday after the suspended Airlines from landing at its airport over safety concerns.

Britain's cited a notice from the (EASA) while announcing the suspension of flights by the airlines on Monday.

The flagship of Turkmenistan, a former country, operates a number of budget routes to in India, besides other Asian destinations.

"Passengers who have travelled may need to make their own arrangements to return home," the UK's said, offering such as and as alternatives for passengers stranded in

For the many who have booked but are now unable to fly will have to contact the for a refund, it added.

" Airlines offers convenient connections from Birmingham, London, and via to Bangkok, and All international flights use the new in Ashgabat," notes the airline's website, which gives no information regarding the latest crisis.

" Airlines transports about 3,000 passengers daily in the country and near 2 million passengers are transported annually on the international and domestic routes together," it adds.

The UK's (FCO) advisory issued on Monday notes that the EASA has ordered the airline's suspension, which means flights from to and London's Airport, and to Airport, which fly via Turkmenistan capital Ashgabat, will not be able to land in Britain.

"The has suspended flights to and from the EU pending confirmation that it meets international air safety standards," the FCO advisory notes.

"This means flights from Amritsar to and Heathrow, and to Heathrow, which fly via Ashgabat, do not have permission to continue their route from to and Heathrow; affected passengers are advised to contact for advice," the FCO said.

The route is a commonly used budget route between and the UK, with cheaper tickets as a result of the indirect route via Turkmenistan.

The operates five flights a week from Birmingham to and a weekly departure from Airport, with a majority of the passengers connecting to services to India.

It is an especially popular route with the British Punjabi population, flying to Amritsar.

Turkmenistan had set up its flagship airline in 1992. Its other flights to be affected by the EU suspension include those connecting with and

The UK remains an EU member-country until the Brexit deadline next month and therefore all EU rules continue to apply in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)