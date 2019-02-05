Elderly man stabbed to death; mob torches houses

Three houses were set on fire by a mob after a 65-year-old man was stabbed to death in Surmunda village in district on Tuesday, police sources said.

Nandkishore Sahu was strolling on the road when a person stabbed him in the stomach with a knife and also hit him with a stone, killing him instantly.

Old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the murder, the sources said.

A large number of local people as well as family members of the victim assembled soon after Sahu was killed.

Enraged over the incident, they set fire to three houses and ransacked several houses and damaged house-hold articles, Officer, said.

The mob resisted journalists and photographers from covering the incident.

A police team led by of Police Sanjeev Kumar reached there and took the situation under control.

Fire tenders doused the blaze.

