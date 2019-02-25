Thousands turn up to bid tearful adieu to police officer in Jammu

Amid patriotic fervour, thousands of mourners bid a tearful adieu on Monday to of Police Aman Thakur, whose last rites were performed with full state honours in a village in the area, near the Indo-Pak border, on the outskirts of

The officer, who gave up two government jobs to don the uniform to fulfil his dream to serve the country, was killed while fighting a group of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Kulgam district of south on Sunday.

Three terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, were eliminated in the encounter that also claimed the life of an Army jawan and left two security personnel, including a major, injured.

The body of Thakur, hailing from Gagla village in district, was flown to from on Monday morning and a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the police lines here.

and Governor and joined senior politicians and officers of the police, Army, CRPF and civil administration to pay rich tributes to Thakur.

Later, the tricolour-wrapped coffin carrying the mortal remains of the was taken in a specially-decorated vehicle to the residence of his brother at Marh, near the international border, 35 km from Jammu city, where people from all walks of life received the body amid chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Shaheed Aman Amar Rahe".

The people jostled to come closer to the body as wails of relatives and close friends of the slain charged the atmosphere with angry mourners demanding stern action against for supporting terrorism in

As the body was being taken to the cremation ground, people lined up on both sides of the three-km road and showered flowers as a mark of respect for the son of the soil for his supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.

Almost all senior police officers of the state, led by the of Police, attended the last rites of the slain officer, which were performed with full state honours.

A 2011-batch Police Service officer, Thakur was in his late 30s. He is survived by aged parents, wife and six-year-old son Arya, who lit the pyre.

Thakur had first got a job in the social welfare department and was later appointed as a in a government college in view of his master's degree in Zoology. But he preferred to join the police force for his passion to wear the uniform.

DGP Dilbagh Singh lauded Thakur for his courage, saying, "We have lost a brave colleague and we are proud of his martyrdom."



"On a specific information that JeM terrorists were hiding in a village in Kulgam, an operation was jointly launched by the police, Army and the CRPF on Sunday.

"The killed two terrorists, who are believed to be Pakistanis, and had gone to help his colleague who had received a bullet injury," he said.

In the process, Thakur was hit by a bullet and succumbed to the while being shifted to a hospital, the DGP added.

"The brave officer was working in the counter-insurgency operations group in Kulgam for the last two years. Some months ago, he had received the DG commendation medal.

"Last year, he had also received the medal for gallantry and his name was recommended for a bigger award, but before that, he sacrificed his life for the nation," he said.

The owner of the house at Reshamgarh in Jammu city, where Thakur was staying as a tenant, and the neighbours were left shell-shocked on hearing about the officer's killing in the encounter with terrorists.

"How long will we continue to lose our sons to this senseless violence? We want decisive action against Pakistan," one of the wailing relatives of Thakur said.

Anti- rallies were taken out in various parts of Jammu city as thousands thronged the slain police officer's house.

Carrying the tricolour, hundreds of people took to the streets in the Canal road, and Krishnanagar areas, raising slogans and demanding decisive action against Pakistan, terrorists and the Kashmiri separatists.

The Dogra Front and the also staged protests in Jammu city.

