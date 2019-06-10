Heatwave to prevail in isolated places of Telangana

: district Monday recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.3 degree Celsius in

After Adilabad, Ramagundam recorded 43.4 degree Celsius while recorded 38.7 degree Celsius.

The (IMD) issued a warning that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in different districts of the state till June 12.

Parts of have been experiencing heatwave for over a month with the mercury crossing the 40- degree Celsius mark in several places.

The IMD also warned of a thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning at isolated places on Tuesday.

