Heatwave to prevail in isolated places of Telangana

: Adilabad district Monday recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.3 degree Celsius in Telangana.
After Adilabad, Ramagundam recorded 43.4 degree Celsius while Hyderabad recorded 38.7 degree Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in different districts of the state till June 12.
Parts of Telangana have been experiencing heatwave for over a month with the mercury crossing the 40- degree Celsius mark in several places.
The IMD also warned of a thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds and lightning at isolated places on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
