on Monday denied that it has dropped the BCIM economic corridor from its multi-billion dollar (BRI) as the project made little progress in view of the differences between and over the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar-Economic Corridor (BCIM) which has been previously mentioned as part of the BRI when it was launched in 2013, did not figure in the list of 35 corridors mentioned during the 2nd Belt and Road Forum (BRF) held here in April.

spokesman, told here on Monday that the BCIM has not been abandoned. It is very much on board."



In fact the 13th meeting of to discuss the progress is being held on the sidelines of China, Business Forum currently being held in province, he said.

Discussions are still going on to build the BCIM corridor, Geng said.

A joint statement issued at the end of the BRF mentioned only the China- Economic Corridor (CPEC), the Nepal- Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network, including Nepal-China cross-border railway and China- economic corridor in the list from the South Asian region.

The BCIM was conspicuously absent from the list, setting off speculation that China has dropped it.

Citing sovereignty concerns, India, for the second time, had not participated in the BRF, as CPEC-a flagship of the BRI-passes through occupied (PoK).

The 2800-km BCIM corridor proposes to link in China's province with Kolkata, passing though nodes such as Mandalay in and in before heading to Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)