MoS for Home assures support to protect Hyd'bad brand image

: Minister of state for Home G Kishan Reddy Monday assured the Telananga government of his support to protect the brand image of Hyderabad.
"Hyderabad has a brand image like Bengaluru does.
We need to protect that image.
Our role (role of officials) is crucial in protecting the image, whether it is in terms of good roads or beautyor civic amenities.
As a minister, I extend my full cooperation to you ( officials) in that regard," he said in a meeting with state government officials.
Reddy lauded the efforts being put in by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in keeping the city tidy.
He also appreciated the city police for maintaining law and order.
Reddy, who is on a four-day visit to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, arrived here on June 7.
He accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Tirupati on June 9.
