Three boys escape from juvenile home after attacking guard

Press Trust of India  |  Morena (MP) 

Three boys, all accused in a murder case, escaped from a juvenile detention centre here after attacking a guard, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, an official said.

"The three minors, aged between 14 and 16 years, were lodged in the detention centre in a case of murder. They made an escape after attacking an armed guard and throwing chilli powder into his eyes," Kotwali police station in-charge Atul Singh said.

The trio was accused in the murder, which had happened a year ago, he said.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a search operation to trace the boys, the official said.

First Published: Wed, June 26 2019. 16:00 IST

