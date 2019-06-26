Three boys escape from juvenile home after attacking guard

Three boys, all accused in a murder case, escaped from a detention centre here after attacking a guard, police said Wednesday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, an said.

"The three minors, aged between 14 and 16 years, were lodged in the detention centre in a case of murder. They made an escape after attacking an and throwing chilli powder into his eyes," station in-charge Atul Singh said.

The trio was accused in the murder, which had happened a year ago, he said.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a to trace the boys, the said.

