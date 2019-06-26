NZ win toss, elect to bat against Pakistan

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in a World Cup match here Wednesday.
The start of the match was delayed by an hour because of wet ground condition but no overs were lost.
New Zealand have named an unchanged side for the fifth game in a row, while Pakistan too have gone with the same eleven that won against South Africa.
Teams:
Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
