Two IAS dismissed, nine IPS officers suspended on corruption charges: Govt

Two IAS officers have been dismissed and nine IPS officers suspended on corruption charges in the last five years, Singh said on Wednesday.

During last five years, i.e., May 2014 to May 2019, sanction for prosecution under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, was granted against 23 officers of (IAS) and four officers of (IPS), he said.

After obtaining sanction of the central government, the or investigating agency files the charge-sheets to prosecute the accused IAS / IPS before the court of law, the said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

Recoveries are made from the officers in accordance with the decision of the court of law, said Singh, of State for Personnel.

"During last five years, two officers of have been dismissed on corruption charges, and nine officers of have been suspended," he said.

In another reply, Singh said 43,946 complaints were received by the (CVC) during the calendar years 2018 and 2019 (till May 31, 2019).

Of these, 41,755 complaints were disposed of, he said.

The action taken on these complaints included filing of 14,903 anonymous/ pseudonymous/vague/unverified complaints, forwarding of 26,463 complaints to the appropriate authorities with jurisdiction, and sending 389 complaints for inquiry to Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) or (CBI), the minister said.

