FM asks IES probationers to find innovative ideas for accounting human, local aspects

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday asked Indian Economic Service (IES) probationers to use their academic knowledge to find innovative ideas for accounting human, geographical and local aspects.

Addressing the probationers and officer-trainees of Indian Economic Service (IES), she emphasised that economic models may not be limited to numbers, but should incorporate the unpredictability of human behaviour, a finance ministry statement said.

"The officers should use their academic knowledge to find innovative ideas for today's India, accounting for the diversities in human, geographical and local aspects," Sitharaman said.

The Minister encouraged the probationers to be not restricted to the micro terms of reference of their project at hand, but keep a bird's eye view to have a broad based outlook on the economy.

She urged them to keep themselves updated with current domestic and global economic trends so that they can act as credible data source points for the government at all levels of their careers, the statement said.

