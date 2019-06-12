Mayor's Chess: Chakraborty emerges champion in category 'B'

West Bengal's Koustav Wednesday emerged as the champion in category B of the 12th Mayor's Cup chess tournament being played here.

won the title with 8.5 points, out of a possible 10, with significantly higher tie-breaks than Karnataka's Sharan Rao, who finished as the runner-up.

On the top table, employed the 'Grand Prix' attack against Andhra Pradesh's Mushini Ajay's Sicilian and the game ended in an uneventful draw in 22 moves.

On board 2, employed the English opening against Karnataka's

Gokulraj managed to win a pawn early in the game and clinched the issue on his 36th turn.

Meanwhile, in the Open category, the game between Belgium's Malakhatko Vadim and Amonatov Farrukh from Tajikistan, which lasted for six hours, ended in a draw.

Local lad IM went down to the experienced Belarusian GM Aleksandrov Aleksej in 33 moves.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)