Three including ex-councillor held for highway robbery

Three persons, including a former of urban local body were arrested on the charge of committing highway robbery, police said Tuesday.

Former along with two other accomplices had allegedly snatched Rs 10,500 cash and a gold ring a week ago from a person near Duhuria junction on the Paradip-Daitary expressway, they said.

After receiving a complaint, police swung into action and arrested the three accused persons on Monday, said In-Charge of station, K Rout.

The cash and the stolen ring was recovered from them, he said, adding they were produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

