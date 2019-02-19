Three including ex-councillor held for highway robbery

Three persons, including a former councillor of Kendrapara urban local body were arrested on the charge of committing highway robbery, police said Tuesday.
Former councillor Rashmi Ranjan Das along with two other accomplices had allegedly snatched Rs 10,500 cash and a gold ring a week ago from a person near Duhuria junction on the Paradip-Daitary expressway, they said.
After receiving a complaint, police swung into action and arrested the three accused persons on Monday, said Inspector In-Charge of Sadar police station, K Rout.
The cash and the stolen ring was recovered from them, he said, adding they were produced before a court on Tuesday and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.
