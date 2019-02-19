Mahagun to invest Rs 600-cr on commercial project in Greater Noida

Realty firm will invest over Rs 600 crore in the next four years to develop a commercial project in Greater West near here, a said.

It will develop around 12 lakh square feet of commercial area comprising hotel, multiplex and retail and office spaces.

The new commercial project named Mahagun would be developed with an investment of over Rs 600 crore, said

The project will be developed on an area of 18,694 sq metres and will have a built-up area of 11.6 lakh sq ft. The company plans to sell about 4.3 lakh sq ft area and retain the rest.

"With the growing residential population in Greater West (UP), the need for retail and shopping is ever increasing. Hence, we felt this is the right time to launch a project like By the time the project is ready, the region's population would be double or even more," Jain said.

Greater West is turning into a hub for residential and commercial developments with improved metro rail and road infrastructure, he added.

Mahagun plans to bring 14 screen superplex and over 250 in this project. It will develop 1.15 lakh sq ft of office space as well.

The Group has completed and is developing many housing and commercial projects in Noida, Greater Noida-West and Ghaziabad. It has an operational shopping mall- Mahagun Metro Mall- at Vaishali, Ghaziabad.

