Three, including mother, arrested for killing five-year-old

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a five year-old, including the child's mother and her paramour, as they were not able to bear his expenses, police said on Saturday.

The body of the five-year-old boy, stuffed in a gunny sack, was found on November 21 at around 1 PM near the Khajuri Khas drain here, they said.

First Published: Sat, November 23 2019. 18:32 IST

