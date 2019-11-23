Three, including mother, arrested for killing five-year-old

-
ALSO READ
Delhi: 22-year-old arrested for killing mother
23-year-old arrested for killing a man in northeast Delhi
Delhi: Police arrest woman for killing her 81-year-old mother
50-year old school teacher arrested for allegedly molesting 4-year-old girl
Two including husband held for killing 25-year-old woman
-
Three persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a five year-old, including the child's mother and her paramour, as they were not able to bear his expenses, police said on Saturday.
The body of the five-year-old boy, stuffed in a gunny sack, was found on November 21 at around 1 PM near the Khajuri Khas drain here, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU