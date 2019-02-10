Three killed in UN helicopter crash in disputed region

An Ethiopian military helicopter crashed inside a compound in the disputed region between and South Sudan, killing three crew members and injuring 10 passengers, the UN said in a statement Sunday.

The statement said the helicopter was carrying 23 passengers when it crashed on Saturday inside the compound of the UN Interim Security Force for (UNISFA), "killing three of its crew members." "Ten passengers were injured with three in critical condition," it said.

The helicopter was carrying Ethiopian troops from Kadugli in to Abyei, which has been contested since South gained independence in 2011.

"We are investigating the incident," said UNISFA's of Mission and Force

is the sole troop contributing country to UNISFA, with some 4,500 soldiers on the ground.

The has warned that the situation in and along the Sudan- border "continues to constitute a serious threat to international peace," and called on the two to show concrete progress on border demarcation and monitoring.

