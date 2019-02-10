India's crude steel output declines 4 pc to 8.99 MT in Jan

India's production fell by 3.84 per cent to 8.995 million tonnes (MT) in January 2019, according to the (JPC).

The fall is reported after Association (worldsteel) recently announced that has replaced as the world's second-largest producing country.

On January 25, worldsteel in its report noted that India's production in 2018 was at 106.5 MT, while as produced 104.3 MT in 2018.

" production stood at 8.995 MT in January 2019, down by 3.8 per cent over January 2018, and was down by 0.2 over December 2018," the said in its latest report.

The country had produced 9.355 MT crude steel during the same month a year ago, it said.

In January, state-run Steel Authority of Ltd (SAIL) and (RINL) together with private players JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Jindal Steel and (JSPL) and produced 5.486 MT of the

The rest came in from other producers, the report said.

In January 2019, the production of stood at 6.194 MT, 3.3 per cent higher compared to 5.999 MT in the same month last year.

The country's pig iron production fell by 3 per cent to 0.526 MT in January this year, as against 0.542 MT in the same period previous year.

has set a target of producing 300 MT crude steel by 2030 with an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore. A national has already been approved by the by the Cabinet.

Under the Ministry of Steel, is the only institution in India that collects and maintains data on domestic iron and

