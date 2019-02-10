Modi slams Naidu, says he has failed to use Central funds

Sunday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu, saying he has made a "U-turn" on promises of development to the state and only trying to replicate NDA government's schemes.

"Our government gave to much more than what was mentioned in special status. CM of acknowledged this package but took a U-turn as they failed to use the funds in the appropriate way and were not able to develop the state," Modi said, addressing a public rally.

Modi lashed out at Naidu for aligning with the Congress, saying the former NT Ramarao (NTR) had launched the party to make Andhra Pradesh "congress-mukt" after he was a victim of its 'arrogance.'



Naidu was indeed a senior to him, but only in losing elections, switching alliances and ditching his NT Rama Rao, Modi said at a public rally here.

"He keeps reminding me he is senior. There is no debate in this.

I have never shown any disrespect to you since you are a senior. You are a senior in changing alliances.

A senior biting the back of your own A senior in losing one election after the other, where as I am not," the said.

Further, Naidu was senior in embracing tomorrow those whom he would abuse today, Modi said.

Modi alleged Naidu was taking him on since the Centre had sought details of every paise given to Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu had promised walking in the footsteps of NTR, Modi said and asked if the had lived by it.

"The arrogance of (during the rule) has always insulted states. And NTR that is why decided to make AP Congress-mukt and floated the TDP.

The who has to resist the arrogance of the Naamdaars (famous and powerful people) and crush their arrogance is siding with them," he said in an apparent swipe at Naidu joining hands with the

"This chowkidar (watchman) has disturbed his sleep.. wanted to know the details of every paise given to Andhra Pradesh," Modi said.

Naidu promised the sunrise of Andhra Pradesh but is fixated with the rise of his own son N Lokesh, Modi charged.

The promised the redevelopment of Amaravati but is now engaged in his own development, the Prime Minister alleged.

He said Naidu had not initiated any new programmes for the poor but was only putting his stamp on the NDA government's development schemes.

On providing clean fuel in the country, Modi said while in 60 years, only 12 were given, the NDA government had given 13 in just four years.

Earlier, the dedicated two major petroleum and gas projects--a strategic petroleum reserve facility at Visakhapatnam and a at to the nation through remote control system.

He also laid the foundation-stone for the construction of a coastal terminal of at Krishnapatnam in district.

Addressing the rally, Modi said "Our aim is to have a New that is clean and pollution-free. Such projects are the key to the nations energy security," Modi said.

The Centre was building at various locations across the country to ensure there was no shortage of in times of crises, he said, referring to a similar facility he inaugurated in the north-east on Saturday.

"Our government has been working continuously to make a clean fuel economy and several projects have been initiated in this direction," he added.

Referring to the strategic petroleum reserve facility of (ISPRL) at Visakhapatnam and the ONGCs Vasishta S1 in the Krishna-Godavari Basin at Amalapuram, the Prime Minister said they would not only help create jobs but also aid in the development of in the region.

Earlier, when Modi arrived at in Vijayawada, TDP workers staged protests.

This is Modi's first visit to the state after the ruling severed ties with the NDA in March last year.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led party quit the BJP-led alliance protesting the "injustice" done to the state post-bifurcation.

Giving the protocol a go-by, none of the state ministers turned up at the to formally receive the Prime Minister.

BJP leaders alleged that people were "thwarted," from reaching the venue in large numbers and said countdown would start for Naidu with Modi's rally at Guntur.

Commenting on the black balloon protests against him by TDP workers, Modi quipped he welcomed it recalling the tradition of smearing black to ward off evil designs.

