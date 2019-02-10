Arun Prabha to be linked to Airtel, Dish TV services: Official

'Arun Prabha', the 24th inaugurated by here, will be linked to and platforms, a said.

The channel, presently available via Doordarshan's DTH (direct to home) service, was launched Saturday, exclusively for the northeast states. dedicated the channel to the people of

Director General said Arun Prabha, once linked to and Dish TV, will give global viewers an opportunity to learn about the diverse culture of

The region already has another exclusive channel, 'DD North-East,which telecasts entertainment and information- based programmes in Assamese, Bengali, English among other local languages.

We have written to the central government and measures will be taken to ensure that viewers across the world get to learn about the Land of Rising Sun and other states in the region, Sahu told

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)