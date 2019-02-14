Three more held in Ludhiana gang rape case: Police

Three more persons, including a juvenile, were held Thursday in connection with the gang of a 21-year-old woman near Issewal village here, taking the total number of those nabbed in the case to six, police said.

"All six accused involved in the gang have been arrested," DGP told the media here Thursday.

Of the three held Thursday, one is a juvenile studying in class 11, the DGP said, adding that he was nabbed from New Basti Changran in Kathua district of

The other two accused, and Ajay alias Lalan, both residents of Tibba village in Punjab's district, were arrested in Talwandi Naubad village here, he said.

Sadiq Ali, alias Rupi, and Surmo are the three accused arrested earlier. A court on Wednesday remanded them for seven days in police custody.

The DGP said all the accused are either friends or relatives of the woman.

The probe would be completed within seven days and police would try to put the case before a fast track court, he said.

The DGP further said the woman's medical report confirmed and sexual assault.

The woman was gang raped last Saturday near Issewal village on the banks of Sidwan canal, about 15 km from Ludhiana, after the car she was travelling in with her friend was stopped and she was dragged out.

The incident rocked the Assembly on Wednesday with opposition and trying to corner the government over "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

told the House he will take up the matter with the of and for ensuring speedy justice.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)