Vajpayee wanted to sack Modi in 2002, Advani stalled it: Sinha

Former BJP leader Friday claimed the then was set to dismiss Narendra Modi, at the time, after the 2002 post-Godhra riots, but withheld the decision as L K Advani had threatened to resign from the Cabinet on the issue.

Speaking at a meet-the-press programme here, the former Union minister also dismissed as a non-issue the controversy over the alleged misuse of INS Viraat by former

"After the communal riots in Gujarat, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had decided that then state Narendra Modi should resign.

"While going to the meeting in in 2002, Atal ji had made up his mind that the government would be dismissed if Modi ji refused to resign," he claimed.

"There was a meeting within the party. According to my information, Advani ji had opposed this (dismissing the Modi government) and he told Atal ji that if Modi ji is dismissed then he (Advani) would resign from the government. So, he (Vajpayee) withheld the decision and Modi ji continued," Sinha said.

In reply to a query on Modi's allegation that Rajiv Gandhi used INS Viraat as a "personal taxi", Sinha said these are non-issues and that former naval officers had already issued clarifications on it.

"It is not as per the dignity of a to speak lies like this," Sinha said, adding the polls were being fought on the Modi government's performance and not on the country's history.

Sinha, a member of the Vajpayee cabinet, hit out at Modi for raising the issue of in the general elections.

"It is unfortunate that the issue of is being raised in the elections. He hyphenated our country with

"Are we a country of Pakistan's category? There is no talk about China, which must be feeling happy with the Pakistan rhetoric," claimed the former

"This is being done because China's mention doesn't generate a reaction like that of Pakistan does," he added.

Accusing the of playing "mischief" with statistics, Sinha said GDP data during the previous UPA government was higher than during the current NDA government.

"The next government will get a broken economy," the said.

Sinha blamed Modi for lowering the language of the political discourse.

"It is expected from a PM to use dignified language but this is not happening," Sinha alleged.

He said the elections to the seat would determine the future course of country, and whether it wanted to go for social harmony or social divide.

veteran Digvijaya Singh is pitted against the BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur, a 2008 Malegaon blast accused, in the seat which will vote on May 12.

