JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Powerica files preliminary papers for initial share sale

AAP not in talks with Cong for alliance in Delhi: Gopal Rai
Business Standard

Tibetan activists stage protest march to mark their National Uprising Day

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hundreds of Tibetan activists staged a protest march on Monday to mark the 60th anniversary of their National Uprising Day.

They marched from Khan Market to the office of United Nations India in Lodhi Road and submitted a memorandum, Madhur Verma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said.

Around 400 activists participated in the rally, the officer said.

Tibetan Uprising Day is observed on March 10 to commemorate the 1959 Tibetan uprising against the presence of the People's Republic of China in Tibet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 17:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements