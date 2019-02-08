India A women's hockey team lose to France A side

The A women's team suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of A side in the first match here on Friday.

In a match which could have gone either way, it was France's who scored the only goal of the match in the 37th minute through a penalty corner conversion.

Both sides got sufficient opportunities to score but their defences were solid throughout the match, not allowing the forwards to convert their chances on multiple occasions.

A women's team, consisting of players from the Development Core Group and a few youngsters who have recently represented the India senior team, found it difficult to produce a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

On the other hand, the A women's side utilised their opportunity in the 37th minute when they were awarded a penalty corner. Lardeur produced a calm finish to give her team an important lead in the match.

The home side, led by and vice- Lalremsiami, tried to make inroads into the French defence but could not find an equaliser as the visitors protected their one-goal lead to register the win.

The second match will be played on February 10 at Gorakhpur,

