India A women's hockey team lose to France A side

The India A women's hockey team suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of France A side in the first match here on Friday.
In a match which could have gone either way, it was France's Ines Lardeur who scored the only goal of the match in the 37th minute through a penalty corner conversion.
Both sides got sufficient opportunities to score but their defences were solid throughout the match, not allowing the forwards to convert their chances on multiple occasions.
India A women's team, consisting of players from the India Development Core Group and a few youngsters who have recently represented the India senior team, found it difficult to produce a clear goal-scoring opportunity.
On the other hand, the France A women's side utilised their opportunity in the 37th minute when they were awarded a penalty corner. Lardeur produced a calm finish to give her team an important lead in the match.
The home side, led by captain Salima Tete and vice-captain Lalremsiami, tried to make inroads into the French defence but could not find an equaliser as the visitors protected their one-goal lead to register the win.
The second match will be played on February 10 at Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
