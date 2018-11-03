Tirupur exporters laud PM's announcement for MSMEs

The Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA) Saturday welcomed the announcement of outreach initiatives for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at a time when they were struggling to compete in the global market.

In a press release, of thanked the for the support by which not only the spirit of the MSMEs but also their confidence would increase and they could concentrate on boosting their

Also, Shanmugha said, raising the interest subvention to five per cent from three per cent as was requested by the TEA for the past two years would create a level-playing field with the competing countries.

He welcomed the stoppage of visit by of factories as it would end police raj and enable the MSMEs to do without any hassle.

Shanmugham expressed hope these measures would help exports bounce back and witness positive growth.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)