Trinamool complains to EC about media's coverage of PM's Kedarnath visit

The on Sunday wrote to the complaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the media at shrine was "unethical" and that the coverage of his visit was in "gross violation" of the Model Code of Conduct.

The prime minister also announced that the master plan of Temple is ready and also addressed the public and media at It is absolutely "unethical and morally incorrect," party spokesperson Derek O'Brien said in the letter.

"Even though the Election campaign for the last phase of polling for 2019 Lok Sabha is over on May 17 at 6 pm, surprisingly Narendra Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is being covered and widely televised for the last two days in all national as well as local media. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct," he said.





ALSO READ: Lok Sabha election LIVE: Conspiracy to kill me hatched, says Tej Pratap

The prime minister offered prayers at the Himalayan shrine on Sunday morning.

Speaking to reporters at the shrine, Modi thanked the for granting him permission to visit the shrine at a time when the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

"Every minute detail of his activities during the visit is being widely publicised with an ulterior motive to influence voters directly and/or indirectly," the leader charged and added that "Modi Modi" chants are also being heard from the background.

He said all these moves were well calculated with the "ill intention to influence voters" on polling day.

It is unfortunate that the poll body has not taken any action against the PM, he added.

"Election Commission, the highest body and the eyes and ears of the democratic process, remains blind and deaf to the gross violation of the l would request you to take immediate action and stop telecast of such surreptitious and unfair campaign which is also morally wrong," he charged.



ALSO READ: For the first time, West Bengal may be casting votes on religious lines