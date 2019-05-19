Elections should not be held in summer; maximum 3 phases desirable: Nitish

Questioning the long drawn polling in intense heat conditions, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday suggested that Lok Sabha elections should be held in two or three phases.

"Such a long drawn election should not be held in such intense heat conditions. This is not an appropriate time (conducive atmosphere) for holding elections. It must be either held in February-March or October-November in two to three phases in our country," Kumar told reporters here.

Kumar was talking to reporters after casting his vote at a polling station located at a government school near Raj Bhavan here.

Asserting that elections should not be held in so many phases, Kumar said that elections should be held in minimal phases so that voters should not have any problems in exercising their franchise as there is no shade for them at polling stations and they have to stand in queues.

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Election LIVE: TMC threatened to kill BJP agents, claims CK Bose

"There should be unanimity among people that there should be constitutional arrangement that whenever there is election, it should be held at aforementioned time (Feb-Mar or Oct-Nov) and should not be held in so many phases," the chief minister said, adding that there is no point having a big gap between two phases of polling.

Ideally, elections should be held in one phase across the country but since the country is so big it should be held in two or three phases keeping in mind the hilly areas of north east states and, Jammu and Kashmir.

Stating that the long drawn elections can't be seen as mismanagement, Kumar said that "After the elections are over, I, as a president of my party, will write letters to the presidents of all political parties for discussion on the issue (timing for holding elections) despite the fact that we differ over many issues."

"It would be good for everyone, especially for voters if the idea is accepted by parties," he said, adding that the idea is in the interest of the country.

In reply to a query, Kumar exuded confidence that NDA government will be formed at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Asked about his issues during the campaigning, Kumar said that his only issue was development work which he did in the past 13 years and also the work done by the central government which he raised during his election meetings.





ALSO READ: Gorakhpur: BJP tries to regain its stronghold, with help of some star power