TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee donates 3 months' salary to Army

Senior Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee Friday donated his three months' salary as an MP to the Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties.
The donation followed the February 14 terror attack at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir that left 40 CRPF jawans dead.
The Army Welfare Fund Battle Casualties account accepts donations for the families of battle casualties. The donations received are utilised to pay financial assistance or grant to widows of the battle casualties, their next of kin and dependents.
"As a token of my small contribution towards the welfare of the jawans as well as for the widows and children of the battle casualties, in my personal capacity, I would like to contribute my three months' salary as a Lok Sabha MP to the Army Welfare Fund," Banerjee said in a letter to the authorities concerned in the Fort William, headquarters of the Eastern Command.
The MP is nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the president of the party's youth wing.
"As a responsible citizen of this nation, I stand united in solidarity with our armed forces in fighting terrorism and in defending the unity and integrity of India," he said.
Abhishek Banerjee had earlier advocated a legislation to ensure that one member of every household join the armed forces.
Banerjee had also said there is need for bullet proof jackets for the jawans instead of bullet trains.
Stating that it is time for even MPs and MLAs to inspire their children and grand children so that they join the armed forces, he had said he would inspire his own child to join the forces to serve the nation.
