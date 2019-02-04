Mamata receiving overwhelming support from Oppn leaders: TMC

Citing the support of various parties to Mamata Banerjee's protest against the Centre, the Trinamool Monday sought to project her as a who succeeded in uniting the entire opposition against the alleged misuse of the CBI.

Listing the names of opposition leaders who were likely to join Banerjee in Kolkata, said that 22 parties have extended their support to the protest against the Centre.

" Arvind Kejriwal, TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, RJD's Tejaswi Yadav, DMK's Kanimozhi have expressed their desire to join the protest and are going to Kolkata. Others like Samajwadi Party's have already visited the protest site," said Derek.

The has been sitting on a dharna since 8.30pm Sunday against the CBI's attempts to question in connection with multi-crore chit fund scams.

"It is not a dharna. There is not even a single flag at the The CM has received overwhelming support from opposition leaders. Between 8 pm and 11 pm, the CM received calls from so many of them.

" Rahul Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati, SP Akhilesh Yadav, RJD's Tejaswi Yadav, TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, MK and convenor have all supported the protest and spoken to the CM," he told reporters on Parliament premises.

On the controversy over the presence of the at the protest site, Derek said Kumar was present to show solidarity with other officers, as the dharna aimed at strengthening the administration.

"The fact that the raised the issue in the Lok Sabha to criticise the government's attitude shows how serious the matter is," he said.

Kalyan Banerjee, a TMC member in the Lok Sabha, alleged that was hiding facts from Parliament and said the had stayed the summons against Kumar till February 13.

"The CBI has violated the orders of the court by moving against Kumar. This is against the Constitution as well as the federal structure. As the of the state, has protested against this," said Banerjee.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)