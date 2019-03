Chief Sunday condoled the death of 36 fire service personnel who lost their lives owing to natural causes as well as in accidents since 2016, and announced a total solatium of Rs 1.08 crore.

The chief announced a solatium of Rs three lakh each to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.

