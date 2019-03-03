Pb Guv inaugurates housing project under Chandigarh slum rehabilitation scheme

administrator and Governor V P Singh Badnore Sunday inaugurated a slum rehabilitation housing project under which4,960 flats will be given to beneficiaries.

The Housing Board's project is located at the here.

from Chandigarh,Kirron Kher, handed over allotment letters to 100beneficiaries at a function at Maloya on Sunday, an official release said.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Kher said this is a major initiative by the administration towards making the city "slum free".

The MP has given Rs20 lakh under the MPLAD scheme for the sports equipment and other infrastructure for the housing complex.

In the function, the Chandigarh Housing Board, an undertaking of the Chandigarh administration, will be holding a camp at its office here between March 5-7 during which the letters to the remaining beneficiaries will be given.

