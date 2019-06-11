Toddler pulled out dead from borewell shaft, villagers bid tearful farewell

A village here bid a final farewell Tuesday to two-year-old Fatehvir Singh, pulled out dead from a borewell shaft after an unsuccessful rescue operation which lasted over four days.

members and other residents of Bhagwanpura village in district struggled to hold back tears as the toddler's body was placed in a small wooden coffin before being consigned to the flames.

Rescue workers pulled out the toddler at 4.45 am, after he had remained stuck in the shaft for nearly 110 hours, an said.

An ambulance, with doctors and a life-support ventilator on board rushed him to the PGIMER in Chandigarh, about 130 km away. Doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

A post-mortem said he had been dead for some days.

The body was then flown back to the village in a helicopter arranged by the government.

Opposition parties have accused the of negligence.

The child turned two on Monday, when he was still stuck at the depth of 125 feet in the 150-foot borewell shaft.

Rescue workers had dug along the shaft to reach the boy.

Fatehvir was rushed to the and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh in an ambulance, amid police security, Deputy told

There was police deployment at PGIMER to prevent any untoward incident had run high.

A small group of protesters had gathered at the hospital, condemning the delay in rescue operation.

In Sangrur, the body was taken to the child' home, briefly allowing members and others to pay their respects. The last rites were conducted following Sikh traditions.

Relatives blamed the authorities for the death, alleging lapses in the rescue operation.

"They didn't use the proper technique to rescue him early on. Trial and error methods were adopted for days. Where were the modern methods and technology?" a relative said.

Villagers alleged that ultimately he was pulled out from the borewell by clamps fastened to his hands.

If they had to use this method, they could have done it much before. What was the purpose of prolonging the family's agony, said a villager.

Another villager said, When the child was pulled out, he was already dead. His body had started to decompose. Why did the administration harass the and prolong their agony by rushing him to the PGI, which is over 150 km away.

"They could have conducted the post-mortem in civil hospital itself when everyone knew that he had already died, the villager said.

The toddler's parents were inconsolable over the death of their only child. Relatives and locals thronged their home. ]



Fatehvir fell into the disused borewell shaft while playing in the fields at Bhagwanpura village around 4 pm on Thursday. The opening of the narrow shaft was covered with a piece of cloth and the boy accidentally stepped on it.

His mother tried to save him, but failed, officials said.

Later, a massive rescue operation, including members of the (NDRF), was launched to bring the child out. Rescue workers managed to supply oxygen but no or water could be provided to him.

Chief Minister has expressed grief.

"Very sad to hear about the tragic death of young Fatehveer. I pray that Waheguru grants his family the strength to bear this huge loss. Have sought reports from all DCs (deputy commissioners) regarding any open bore well so that such terrible accidents can be prevented in the future," he said on

Condolences poured in from other political leaders as well.

tweeted, Fatehveer: this is a daylight murder of the most inhuman & beastly kind. There is no such thing as government in When the state is seething with pain & anger, CM is busy in leisure & pleasure in cooler climes. The govt remained absent as the child lay dying. Unforgivable, he said.

said there were lapses on part of the in handling the rescue operation.

and SAD's MP tweeted, A great tragedy has befallen the family of Fatehveer. My heartfelt condolences to the parents. May Akal Purakh grant them strength to bear this irreparable loss. We must now resolve to take steps to ensure such a horrible fate does not visit any Fatehveer in Punjab ever again, she said.

On Monday, there was anger among the people against the district administration and the over the delay in rescuing the child.

A large number of people had assembled around the site and several raised slogans against the government. Villagers had also blocked the Sunam-Mansa road.

