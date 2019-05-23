Badal couple wins Bathinda, Ferozepur seats in Punjab

-
ALSO READ
At Rs 217 cr, Badal couple richest in Punjab poll scene
Lok Sabha 2019: Harsimrat Kaur to contest from Bathinda, Sukhbir Badal from Ferozepur
Captain Amarinder Singh's own seat is in danger now: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Amarinder, Harsimrat trade barbs on Jallianwala, 1984 riots
Couple entry for Badals in Punjab amid "match-fixing" allegations (Poll Trivia)
-
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and her husband and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Thursday won their respective parliamentary seats in Punjab.
Harsimrat Kaur was locked in a multi-cornered contest from the Akali Dal stronghold of Bathinda, where the others in the fray were Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Warring, AAP's Baljinder Kaur, Punjabi Ekta Party candidate and Bholath legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira.
Two-term MP from the seat, she drubbed Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Warring by a slender margin of over 20,000 votes.
In 2014, Harsimrat Kaur scraped through by 19,500 votes against her estranged cousin Manpreet Badal, who is now a Cabinet Minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government.
Her husband and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal, 56, the man known for micro poll management of his 98-year-old party, won Ferozepur by a record margin of 1,97,008 votes.
Sukhbir Badal, who is the son of party patron Parkash Singh Badal, defeated SAD rebel and Congress nominee Sher Singh Ghubaya.
Sukhbir Badal had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Faridkot thrice -- 1998, 1999 and 2004. He won in 1998 and 2004.
A billionaire businessman, with interests in hotels, resorts, media, agriculture and other industries and known for his corporate style of functioning, Sukhbir Badal knows how to set the ball rolling and hit back at his political rivals with surprises.
The SAD fielded candidates in 10 out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, leaving three seats for alliance partner, the BJP.
The Akali Dal and its alliance partner managed to win two seats each, while the state's ruling Congress won eight seats and the AAP one.
Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats went to the polls in the seventh and final phase of the general elections on May 19.
--IANS
vg/rtp/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU