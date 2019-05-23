Badal couple wins Bathinda, Ferozepur seats in Punjab

Badal and her husband and (SAD) on Thursday won their respective parliamentary seats in

was locked in a multi-cornered contest from the Akali Dal stronghold of Bathinda, where the others in the fray were candidate Amrinder Singh Warring, AAP's Baljinder Kaur,

Two-term from the seat, she drubbed candidate by a slender margin of over 20,000 votes.

In 2014, scraped through by 19,500 votes against her estranged cousin Manpreet Badal, who is now a in the Captain Amarinder Singh-led government.

Her husband and former Sukhbir Badal, 56, the man known for micro poll management of his 98-year-old party, won Ferozepur by a record margin of 1,97,008 votes.

Sukhbir Badal, who is the son of party patron Parkash Singh Badal, defeated rebel and Congress nominee

had contested the Lok Sabha polls from Faridkot thrice -- 1998, 1999 and 2004. He won in 1998 and 2004.

A billionaire businessman, with interests in hotels, resorts, media, agriculture and other industries and known for his corporate style of functioning, knows how to set the ball rolling and hit back at his political rivals with surprises.

The fielded candidates in 10 out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, leaving three seats for alliance partner, the BJP.

The Akali Dal and its alliance partner managed to win two seats each, while the state's ruling Congress won eight seats and the one.

Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha seats went to the polls in the seventh and final phase of the on May 19.

--IANS

vg/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)