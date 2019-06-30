Toll rises to six in van-truck collision in Kerala

The toll in the collision involving a van and a truck in Kerala rose to six with the death of an 8-year-old boy on Sunday, police said.

Five people, including three children from the city, were killed and seven injured when the van in which they were travelling from here to Palakkad rammed into a stationary truck in that district Saturday, they said.

The 8-year-old boy succumbed to injuries this morning at a private hospital here, they added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs Two lakh to the kin of the deceased, Rs 50,000 to those who suffered serious injuries and Rs 25,000 for those who sustained minor injuries, official sources said.

