Took me years to realise I was sexually harassed by a director: Swara

has revealed she was sexually harassed by a but it took her nearly six to eight years to realise what had happened as the doesn't teach women to recognise predatory behaviour.

Swara, without taking any names, said the happened at workplace and the was being "predatory."



"It took me 6-8 years to realise when I heard someone else talk about their experience of at a panel discussion like this. I was like God, what happened to me 3 years ago was actually sexual at work place! I never realised it because like you said, I escaped. Because the person did not touch me and I managed to ward it off," Swara said.

"I would just tell myself that this is being... whatever, but that is not the full truth. The director was not being an idiot or an ass, he was being a predator," she added.

Swara was speaking at a panel discussion on the life of at &PriveHD's Prive Soiree. Dia Mirza, were also part of the discussion.

The said she wasn't able to recognise that pattern or behaviour because as a "we do not teach our girl children to recognise predatory behaviour for what it is."



"There is so much of of silence, around sexuality in India, around the issue of sexual harassment, actually not just In India, everywhere around the world that we are just going through are lives without recognising it properly. We just recognise the discomfort."Before moving to Mumbai, Swara lived with her parents in Delhi, who had a university background, and so was very aware of things, but said "the real world is the world."She said she came to the industry thinking if someone dares to proposition her, she will show them her "upbringing and values" but nothing of this sort had happened.

"It is really sad, because then slowly I began to realise that I am just not recognising it. Because we are so endured to handle and manage things. Since childhood, if anything happens there is no one to tell you that this is sexual harassment," she said.

The "Veere Di Wedding" actor said women avoid taking legal route because they face a hostile society.

"First of these things is completely inhospitable and hostile society and a culture that actively or sub-consciously enables predators... We should use this moment to not just talk about the one that got caught and got glamourised.

"But we should also talk about the culture that enables these predators to reach the position of power they do. So, it's also a question of making ourselves aware of many things that go into legitimising predatory behaviour," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)