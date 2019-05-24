Fire in panchayat office in C'garh, no one injured

A fire broke out in the panchayat office in Chhattisgarh's district Friday, officials said, adding that there were no casualties.

However, nine people, including six employees of panchayat office and three fire brigade personnel, were admitted to a local hospital after they complained of breathlessness.

The fire started at around 10:30 am from the chamber of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Zila Panchayat on the first floor of the building, located adjacent to office in town.

"I noticed fire in my chamber and alerted the fire brigade and police. It was doused in half an hour but several important documents were destroyed," said Ritesh Agrawal, CEO,

"Six employees, including a woman, and three fire brigade personnel had to be hospitalised after they complained of breathlessness. All of them are now fine," he added.

While prima facie it seems short circuit may have led to the fire, a four member team has begun probe, he said.

