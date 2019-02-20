Top World Archery official to visit India next week to assess ground situation

-
A delegation of World Archery, led by its Secretary General Tom Dielen, is visiting the country next week to assess the Archery Association of India's (AAI) situation after a controversial election which is yet to be recognised.
The delegation will be at the national capital on February 25 and 26. They will meet the newly-elected office bearers of the AAI and the officials of Indian Olympic Association and Sports Ministry.
According to a source in the AAI, Dielen is visiting India on the request of newly-elected AAI President BVP Rao.
"The World Archery officials will be here on February 25 and 26. During their visit they hold a host of meetings with different parties and try to sort of problems for the future of Indian archery," a AAI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.
Rao was elected President of AAI on December 22 last year in the polls held under the supervision of the Delhi High Court-appointed administrator and former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S Y Quraishi.
The elections were initially not recognised by World Archery on the ground that the constitution used was never formally approved by the General Assembly of the AAI. The world body also hinted at a possible suspension of the AAI.
Later, after a visit by Rao himself to the World Archery headquarters in Lausanne, where he presented the minutes of the elective general assembly, the international body said the AAI was a recognised member.
The Word Archery, however, asked the AAI further information relating to the general assembly before a final decision is taken.
"Further information related to the general assembly has now been requested and, when provided, the complete documentation will undergo assessment before a recommendation is presented to the World Archery executive board," the international body had said on January 21.
The Sports Ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) are yet to recognise the AAI elections. They have objected to certain clauses in the amended constitution submitted by Quraishi to the High Court. Their objections were that the amended constitution, in parts, did not tally with the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI), 2011.
Recently, the Sports Ministry did not include AAI among recognised national federations in its annual renewal.
