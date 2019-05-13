Torry Harris Named a 'Leader' Among Specialist API Strategy and Delivery Service Providers

/ -- Harris, a global leader in integration, full life-cycle management and digital transformation, has been named a 'Leader' in The Forrester Wave: Specialist Strategy and Delivery Service Providers, Q2 2019 . Forrester says, " Harris Business Solutions has a long heritage of specializing in integration, service-oriented architecture (SOA), and APIs. Of particular note is DigitMarket[TM]- a digital marketplace offering that embodies much of the firm's thought leadership on API-based platform business models, including a built-in management solution."



Harris' top strengths were API business strategy, maturity assessment, program strategy, design guidance, design and build services, business technology vision, and its innovation road map. is especially strong in its understanding and articulation of API business opportunities like open business models, dynamic ecosystems, and platform businesses. is a good shortlist vendor for buyers that want strong vision for API business possibilities, a thorough understanding of API programs and governance, and strong skills for API delivery and integration. According to Shuba Sridhar, Vice President - Strategic Initiatives, Business Solutions, "In order to be a significant in this trillion dollar platform economy, enterprises need to externalize APIs through automation. Digital Transformation is about automated integration. We believe that Forrester has recognized the 20 years of focus and expertise we bring in increasing the digital ability of enterprises worldwide. - 'THIS', is our commitment to help extend the power of digital access through integration, to assist in building meaningful digital communities that enhance income opportunities for all."A complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave can be downloaded HERE.

Torry Harris is a multinational provider of business, technology and IT consulting services. It specializes in the areas of Integration, Platform Services, Full life-cycle and Digital Transformation. The company is headquartered in (USA), with development centres in & Gurgaon (India). It has offices in (UK), (UAE), (Ireland), (Germany), (France) and (Austria). To know more, visit https://



Source: Torry Harris Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

