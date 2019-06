The toss of match between and was delayed due to a wet outfield here on Wednesday.

It is not raining at the moment and there will be an inspection at 10.15am local time.

will look to avenge their 2015 semifinal defeat, while will aim to reclaim their position at the top when the two sides clash in here.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)